40°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge homeowners seek federal buyouts
BATON ROUGE - A few dozen homeowners across the city-parish want the federal government to buy their flood-prone houses at reduced prices. The East Baton Rouge Metro Council introduced 41 new applications at its meeting Wednesday night.
FEMA administers the Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant Program to purchase homes that have repeatedly flooded and are eligible for national flood insurance. The grant pays for 75 percent of a house's assessed value.
After the house is bought, it is demolished and turned into green space. East Baton Rouge Parish has been consistently awarded the grants since 2015, purchasing 88 houses so far.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sheriff: 3 wounded after 'gun battle' in Ascension Parish
-
Baton Rouge homeowners seek federal buyouts
-
SAINTS REPORT: Sean Payton uniquely motivates Saints
-
Local restaurant offering free meals to federal workers amid government shutdown
-
A look inside the new Ochsner Medical Complex in Baton Rouge