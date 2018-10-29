Baton Rouge holds second annual veterans parade downtown

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge's second annual veterans parade kicked off Sunday afternoon, under clear skies and sunshine.

There were 30 entries including two marching bands, military vehicles, and floats. They all traveled along River Road in Downtown Baton Rouge.

91-year-old Mickey Montalbano has been in several veteran's parades, but he says this one tops them all.

"This one's the best one ever," said Montalbano.

Montalbano served World War II when he was only 17-years old.

Community volunteer James Joseph, known as Big Brown, organized the first veteran's parade in Baton Rouge last year.

"Every parish had a veteran's day parade, but East Baton Rouge. Now it's time for us to have a veteran's day parade," said Joseph.

Port Allen will also hold a Veteran's Parade next Sunday, November 4th.