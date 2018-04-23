65°
Baton Rouge has the cheapest gas prices in the country

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked nine cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.83.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the jump was driven primarily by rising crude oil costs. The current gas price is 37 cents above where it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.68 in the San Francisco Bay area. The lowest was $2.45 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The average price for diesel fuel rose six cents, to $3.10.

