Baton Rouge given $8 million loan for drinking water system improvements

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Health has awarded an $8 million loan to the Baton Rouge Water Company.

The loan was awarded through the state's drinking water revolving loan fund. The low-interest subsidized loan will help improve the Baton Rouge water system, according to a release.

The loan also allows the company not to have to pay back up to $500,000 of the loan for this project.

“Access to safe drinking water is critical to all Louisiana residents. The Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund helps water systems fund improvement projects, bringing safe and clean drinking water to their customers,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, assistant secretary for the Office of Public Health.

According to the release, the loan will fund a project to install secondary chlorine containment units at 60 sites plus one additional portable unit and a dry chlorine scrubber at a large chlorine holding facility.

The goal of this project is to maintain a high level of treatment and customer service while significantly raising the level of safety surrounding the treatment of water throughout the system, according to the release.