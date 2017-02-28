Baton Rouge General welcomes first 2017 Mardi Gras babies

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge General is celebrating its first Mardi Gras babies of 2017.

Halie Branam and Jay Johnson welcomed baby Leaon Francis Johnson into the world at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday. Weighing 6 lbs and 12 oz, Leaon is the first Mardi Gras baby born at Baton Rouge General in 2017.

According to a statement from the hospital, Leaon’s birth was followed by a second birth just 26 minutes later. Finley Daniel Amie was born to Danielle and Nathan Amie at 10:18 a.m.

The hospital reports that both families are doing great.