Baton Rouge General reschedules Holiday Lights Family Night event
BATON ROUGE - Due to weather and ground saturation, Baton Rouge General is rescheduling its Family Night event.
The event is part of Baton Rouge General's Holiday Lights. Officials say, the light display will still be turned on at 5:30 p.m., but family night actives which include Santa, snow, cookies and more has been rescheduled to December 20.
