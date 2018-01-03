Baton Rouge General expands Urgent Care network

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge General has announced the expansion of its clinic network through a new partnership with Dutchtown Urgent Care in Geismer.

According to a release, the partnership will bring the Dutchtown clinic under the BRG umbrella and make it part of the General Health System network.

The Dutchtown Ugrant Care accepts walk-in patients of all ages and treats common illnesses and injuries seven days a week.

“Ascension Parish residents will continue to receive the convenient, affordable and high quality healthcare services seven days a week that Dutchtown Urgent Care is known for,” said Edgardo Tenreiro, President and CEO of Baton Rouge General. “But with this partnership, patients who need a higher level of care can now transition easily to other Baton Rouge General services at Bluebonnet or the Ascension Neighborhood Hospital once it’s built.”

BRG also recently announced a new neighborhood hospital in Prairieville set to open in 2019.