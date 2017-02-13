Baton Rouge General announces CEO

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge General/General Health System's Board of Trustees officially announced Edgardo Tenreiro as its CEO.

Tenreiro has been serving as acting CEO since August and has served as Baton Rouge General's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for eight years. He has been with the hospital since 2008.

Tenreiro earned a Bachelor of Arts in politics, philosophy and economics and a Master of Business Administration in finance from the University of Notre Dame. For almost three decades he has served in management roles for hospitals in Florida, Texas, Illinois and Louisiana including Chief Operating Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Vice President of cardiology, oncology, surgery services, revenue cycle, outpatient clinics, operations, physician network development, marketing, and quality.

Tenreiro said that he is optimistic about the future at Baton Rouge General.

"We have an incredible team of engaged physicians, nurses, clinicians, support caregivers and leaders, and a culture centered around patient safety and quality improvement. I couldn't be more excited to lead this team as we focus on our mission to improve the health of the people we serve," Tenreiro said.