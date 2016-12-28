Baton Rouge garbage, recycling pickup on Jan. 2

BATON ROUGE – City-Parish officials have announced that garbage and recycling will be picked up on Jan. 2. The City-Parish originally announced that garbage pickup would not be conducted that day, however an updated announcement was released on Wednesday afternoon.

All sizes of folded, flattened cardboard boxes will be picked up if they are inside or next to the curbside recycling cart. Wrapping paper may also be placed in the cart, however no tissue paper or foil paper will be accepted.

Residents who need to report a missed recycling collection or who need a recycling cart should call the Citizen Service Call Center at 311 or at 225-389-3090.

Recycling drop off is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at Waste Connections located at 7923 Tom Drive. No Christmas trees will be accepted.

Additionally, the North Landfill located on Samuels Road will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 and will reopen on Jan. 3.