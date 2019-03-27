Baton Rouge garbage collector blames chaotic interstate traffic for late services

BATON ROUGE - Republic Services, the company tasked with garbage pick-ups in the Baton Rouge area, is attributing spotty services to the ongoing traffic mess related to the Intracoastal Bridge repairs.

A statement from Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office says many residents are reporting delays in residential garbage and trash service. The mayor's statement goes on to say the issues are tied to heavy traffic congestion caused by ongoing repairs to the La. 1 Intracoastal Waterway Bridge.

A spokesperson says the parish landfill is located on Highway 61, which the drivers typically access via I-110. The drive is reportedly taking workers two hours to make versus the usual 30-minute trip.

The mayor says Republic Services is aware of the situation and is working with the City-Parish on a plan of action to alleviate service delays during this period of increased traffic congestion.

Anyone experiencing delays in their service is advised to leave carts out and report the problem to 311.