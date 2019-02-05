Baton Rouge foundation gives $50,000 grant to fallen BRPD officer's family

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Area Foundation has made a sizeable donation to the family of fallen officer Shane Totty.

Authorities say Totty was escorting a funeral service when a pick-up truck pulled out in front of him, causing fatal injuries.

The foundation announced Tuesday it has given his family a $50,000 grant through the First Responder Fund.

"The kindness of the residents of our community who are willing to donate their hard earned money to the family of Corporal Totty speaks volumes to the support and love this community has for our department,” Police Chief Murphy Paul said. “His sacrifice is a solemn reminder of the dedicated service our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe."

Totty leaves behind a his fianceé and young daughter.

Anyone else interested in donating to the Totty family can do so here.