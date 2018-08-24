Baton Rouge food writer Holly Clegg diagnosed with stomach cancer

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge native known for her successful line of cookbooks has been diagnosed with cancer.

Holly Clegg announced via Facebook Friday that she had been diagnosed with stomach cancer. Clegg said she is being treated at Md Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and only expected to experience symptoms for about 10 days.

Clegg has sold more than one million copies of her cookbooks and has been featured on numerous local and national television newscasts, including WBRZ.

Clegg says her diagnosis is only a "detour" and she plans to stay busy.