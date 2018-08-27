Baton Rouge food writer Holly Clegg begins chemotherapy

BATON ROUGE - Holly Clegg, best known for her successful line of cookbooks, has begun chemotherapy to treat her cancer.

The Baton Rouge native announced last week that she had been diagnosed with stomach cancer and would be receiving treatment in Texas. On Sunday, Clegg took to Facebook to announce she had begun her first day of chemo.

Clegg has sold more than one million copies of her cookbooks and has been featured on numerous local and national television newscasts, including WBRZ.

Last week, Clegg said her diagnosis was only a "detour" and she planned to keep up her culinary work.