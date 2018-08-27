78°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge food writer Holly Clegg begins chemotherapy
BATON ROUGE - Holly Clegg, best known for her successful line of cookbooks, has begun chemotherapy to treat her cancer.
The Baton Rouge native announced last week that she had been diagnosed with stomach cancer and would be receiving treatment in Texas. On Sunday, Clegg took to Facebook to announce she had begun her first day of chemo.
Clegg has sold more than one million copies of her cookbooks and has been featured on numerous local and national television newscasts, including WBRZ.
Last week, Clegg said her diagnosis was only a "detour" and she planned to keep up her culinary work.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police ticket driver who crashed through house during rampage in neighborhood
-
Audit reveals EBR Housing Authority used public money on parties, prizes for...
-
Audit reveals EBR Housing Authority used public money on parties, prizes for...
-
The town Addis debates whether or not to add a rail-road crossing...
-
NATIONAL DOG DAY: BREC plans to renovate its dog parks and expand