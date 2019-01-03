Baton Rouge firefighter charged in drunken crash; victim loses leg after wreck

BATON ROUGE - A local firefighter has been arrested nearly two months after a drunken crash that caused a woman to lose her leg.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Nov. 5, 2018 on Government Street near Richland Avenue.

Police say Christopher Reese, 33, was driving his pickup truck eastbound on the roadway when he traveled into the westbound lane and struck another vehicle that was turning left off Government Street.

The woman who was in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and would later have her leg amputated as a result, according to arrest documents.

Investigators were later able to determine that Reese's truck was traveling 94mph, more than double the posted speed limit. Officers also secured a warrant for a blood draw and which showed Reese's BAC was .21, more than double the legal driving limit.

Records say Reese is a firefighter with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. He is still employed with the department as of Thursday afternoon.

He was arrested Thursday on charges of speeding, operating whiled intoxicated, reckless operation, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and other traffic violations.