Baton Rouge Fire Department looking for new recruits

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking to add new members to its crew.

The fire department has announced it will host recruitment days on Oct. 18 and 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at its headquarters. It will also be accepting applications starting now through Nov 2.

