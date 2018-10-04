89°
Baton Rouge Fire Department looking for new recruits
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking to add new members to its crew.
The fire department has announced it will host recruitment days on Oct. 18 and 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at its headquarters. It will also be accepting applications starting now through Nov 2.
Anyone interested can find additional information in the post below:
