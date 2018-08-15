Baton Rouge family sues Houston daycare after 3-year-old dies in hot van

HOUSTON - A family from the capital area is suing the operators of a daycare for negligence after their 3-year-old son died in a hot van.

ABC News 13 reports that Raymond and Dikeisha Whitlock-Prayer are suing for more than $1 million in damages for mental anguish and burial expenses. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday morning.

Raymond Pryer Jr. died on July 20 after returning from a field trip with Discovering Me Academy around 2:30 p.m. Authorities say the child was found unresponsive in the van around 7 p.m. when his father arrived to pick him up.

The family is originally from Baton Rouge but moved to Houston a few years ago. The funeral for the child was recently held at a local church.