Baton Rouge family sues Houston daycare after 3-year-old dies in hot van
HOUSTON - A family from the capital area is suing the operators of a daycare for negligence after their 3-year-old son died in a hot van.
ABC News 13 reports that Raymond and Dikeisha Whitlock-Prayer are suing for more than $1 million in damages for mental anguish and burial expenses. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday morning.
Raymond Pryer Jr. died on July 20 after returning from a field trip with Discovering Me Academy around 2:30 p.m. Authorities say the child was found unresponsive in the van around 7 p.m. when his father arrived to pick him up.
The family is originally from Baton Rouge but moved to Houston a few years ago. The funeral for the child was recently held at a local church.
NEW PHOTOS: The family of 3yo Raymond Pryer expected to speak at 10:30 & share details about a civil lawsuit regarding child's death inside a hot daycare van pic.twitter.com/6VN08uhFrA— Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) August 14, 2018
