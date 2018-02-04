Baton Rouge family looks to add to their Super Bowl collection

BATON ROUGE - Frank Pitts may have retired from the NFL decades ago, but he still has connections to the league.

The Super Bowl IV champion's grandson, Brandon Bolden, will be playing in his third championship game Sunday.

Pitts, a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders, played in the first Super Bowl back in 1967.

"I was so flushed and ready to go," Pitts said. "We wanted to try to be on top."

The Chiefs fell short in that game, but three years later, the former Southern Jaguar became a world champion.

"Hank was telling us, 'well boys we gotta get at it, we're gonna win this one.'"

Decades later, Bolden is continuing the family legacy. The New England Patriots running back has already won two Super Bowl rings since entering the league in 2012.

"Following right behind grandpa," Pitts said.

On the eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Pitts has a little bit of championship advice for his favorite NFL athlete.

"Calm yourself down and make sure you know where you're going and how you're gonna get there," Pitts said.