Baton Rouge family helps those in need during Mardi Gras season

BATON ROUGE - One family has set out on a mission to supply the needy with everyday items they can't come up with themselves.

The Allen Family fills hundreds of plastic baggies with everyday necessities like deodorant, tooth paste and cheese crackers to pass out at Saint Vincent De Paul's homeless shelter.

"You may call this something little, but is a lot to donate tooth brush, tooth paste, deodorant soap, whatever you can give," said Juanita Valentine, a member of The Allen Family.

This is how the Allen Family and friends from White Castle spent their mardi gras weekend, giving out items most people take for granted.

"A lot of people are living under the bridge and a lot of people don't have no where to go are money to supply their needs," said Sharon Allen Stark, a friend of the Allen family.

The Allen family and their friends are actually giving out more than plastic bags filled toiletries and snacks. They require that blessings are given out with every bag.

"We are out to give people blessings, give people heart and tell people we've got their back," Tatinna White added.

The Allen family and their friends will be spending their Mardi Gras weekend providing something money can't buy for those in need.

"It just gives you full of life and joy knowing that you are giving back to the community and knowing you are doing something to make a difference because we all can do something and come together," Valentine said. "My reward is just to make it into heaven, that's all."