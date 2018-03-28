Baton Rouge emergency responders to potentially star in reality show

BATON ROUGE- A new reality show could be coming to the Baton Rouge area. This time, following the lives of the city's first responders.

During tonight's council meeting, the company 44 Blue Productions will be seeking approval to start casting for a reality show. The show will shoot only at night with crews from East Baton Rouge EMS. Nightwatch is an unscripted, hour-long series that follows emergency responders as they work the overnight shift.

The show was filmed in New Orleans, Tampa, and now Baton Rouge is one of three cities to possibly be featured in the upcoming season. This is all pending the Metro Council's approval. The measure authorizes Mayor Sharon Weston Broome to strike a deal allowing the production company to film EMS activities, incorporate the footage into the program, as well as advertise and air the footage on TV.