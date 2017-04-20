Baton Rouge drugs traced to deal on I-12 in Tangipahoa

Image (left to right): Roger Hammond, Jr., Charlotte White

HAMMOND – Two individuals were arrested on federal drug charges for allegedly distributing methamphetamine from Baton Rouge to Hammond.

Roger David Hammond, Jr., 43, and Charlotte White, 50, were arrested after a joint investigation by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The investigation revealed that Hammond, Jr. was traveling in the Baton Rouge area to get methamphetamine that he would later sell in Tangipahoa Parish. Agents with the sheriff's office and the DEA, along with the help of the Hammond Police Department, began surveillance of the drug operation on April 5.

Agents were able to identify Hammond, Jr. as he traveled to Baton Rouge to pick up methamphetamine and then met with White once he traveled back into Tangipahoa Parish. The two then met on I-12 at the weigh-station area near Pumpkin Center to complete the drug transaction.

After the two got back on the road, the agents initiated traffic stops on each of their vehicles and search warrants were executed. Agents located two ounces of methamphetamine.

Hammond, Jr. and White were both arrested on federal drug charges and are being held without bond. Hammond, Jr. was also charged by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office with multiple traffic violations and an outstanding domestic violence warrant.