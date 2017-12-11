Baton Rouge doctor wins big on 'Jeopardy'

Photo: ABC

BATON ROUGE - A local doctor walked away from 'Jeopardy' a winner Monday, beating out her two opponents by a wide margin.

On Monday afternoon's episode of the Alex Trebek-hosted game show, Dr. LaKedra Pam finished out with $24,801, beating the competition by more than $20,000. Pam is an OB/GYN at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge.

The final Jeopardy question which secured her win was as follows: Taiji the Great Ultimate, is the source of this pair that's represented by the color orange and azure respectively.

Pam was one of two contestants to correctly answer with "What are Yin & Yang?"

Pam is expected to return to the game show for another round Tuesday afternoon.