Baton Rouge doctor heading to Pro Bowl with Saints staff

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge doctor is heading to Orlando this weekend, joining a number of New Orleans Saints football players as they attend the Pro Bowl.

According to a release from the Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic, Dr. Larry "Chip" Bankston will provide sports medicine coverage during the NFL's annual all-star game.

Bankston joined the Saints as the head team orthopedic surgeon in 2017 and will travel with the team's training staff to provide medical services for players at practices and the game.

Bankston also serves as a clinical instructor for the LSU Orthopedic Surgery Resident Program and practices at two different locations in Baton Rouge.