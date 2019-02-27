Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Diocese names more former clergy members accused of abuse in other states
BATON ROUGE - Two more former clergy members have been named by the diocese over abuse allegation levied in other areas.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Diocese announced Wednesday that Father Barry Finbar Coyle OFM and Father John Hardman SSJ were identified as suspected abusers in other dioceses.
Father Coyle, who was ordained in 1958 and is now deceased, had allegations reported against him in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico. He served at St. Jean Vianney Church in Baton Rouge, was in residence at St. Aloysius Church in Baton Rouge and served as chaplain at Doctors Memorial Hospital, Earl K. Long Hospital and Parkland Pavillion, all in Baton Rouge.
Father Hardman, who is also deceased, was ordained in 1944 and had allegations reported against him in the Archdiocese of Mobile, Alabama. He was in residence at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Donaldsonville.
The news release said there are no known complaints concerning their time in the Baton Rouge Diocese.
You can see the full list of clergy accused of abuse in the Baton Rouge area by clicking here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: One dead, two injured after shooting on I-110 Tuesday
-
Deputy involved in late-night crash in Ascension Parish
-
Police investigating reported shooting on I-110 Tuesday night
-
Officials concerned over growing number of youth-related violent crimes
-
Pollster: St. George has strong momentum