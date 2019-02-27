Baton Rouge Diocese names more former clergy members accused of abuse in other states

BATON ROUGE - Two more former clergy members have been named by the diocese over abuse allegation levied in other areas.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Diocese announced Wednesday that Father Barry Finbar Coyle OFM and Father John Hardman SSJ were identified as suspected abusers in other dioceses.

Father Coyle, who was ordained in 1958 and is now deceased, had allegations reported against him in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico. He served at St. Jean Vianney Church in Baton Rouge, was in residence at St. Aloysius Church in Baton Rouge and served as chaplain at Doctors Memorial Hospital, Earl K. Long Hospital and Parkland Pavillion, all in Baton Rouge.

Father Hardman, who is also deceased, was ordained in 1944 and had allegations reported against him in the Archdiocese of Mobile, Alabama. He was in residence at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Donaldsonville.

The news release said there are no known complaints concerning their time in the Baton Rouge Diocese.

You can see the full list of clergy accused of abuse in the Baton Rouge area by clicking here.