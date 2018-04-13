Baton Rouge digital platform for public safety wins national award

BATON ROUGE- Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has announced that Baton Rouge is the winner of an IDC Smart Cities North America Award for its Public Safety Common Operation Platform.

The platform, or PSCOP, is a digital application utilized by the Baton Rouge Police Department, according to a release. It's a digital interactive mapping application utilizing GIS technology to provide a single source for users to access near-real-time dates and other information.

After weeks of public voting, IDC Government Insights announced the winners of the inaugural IDC Smart Cities North America Award. According to the release, the new awards were designed to recognize the progress North American communities have made in executing "smart city" projects, as well as provide a forum for sharing best practices to help accelerate "smart city" development in the region.

“Since taking office, my administration has been focused on identifying ways to use data and leverage technology to make more informed decisions and better serve our citizens,” said Broome. “This award is yet another example of the tremendous strides we have made in building a smarter city here in Baton Rouge and setting a standard for similarly sized cities across the U.S. to learn from when implementing their own smart city initiatives.”