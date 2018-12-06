52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge, Denham Springs Christmas parades canceled over weather concerns

1 hour 24 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 December 06, 2018 6:00 PM December 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Advocate

DENHAM SPRINGS - The annual Kiwanis Club Christmas parades in Baton Rouge and Denham Springs will not roll on as planned this weekend.

A notice from the organization Thursday announced the parade slated for this Saturday has been canceled due to high chances of sustained rain during the scheduled parade time. The Cortana parade in Baton Rouge was later canceled as well, with city officials citing similar concerns.

The Kiwanis Club said another date was considered for the parade in Denham Springs, but it was ultimately deemed undoable due to a lack of another suitable staging area.

This month would have made the organization's 8th annual parade.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days