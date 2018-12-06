52°
Baton Rouge, Denham Springs Christmas parades canceled over weather concerns
DENHAM SPRINGS - The annual Kiwanis Club Christmas parades in Baton Rouge and Denham Springs will not roll on as planned this weekend.
A notice from the organization Thursday announced the parade slated for this Saturday has been canceled due to high chances of sustained rain during the scheduled parade time. The Cortana parade in Baton Rouge was later canceled as well, with city officials citing similar concerns.
The Kiwanis Club said another date was considered for the parade in Denham Springs, but it was ultimately deemed undoable due to a lack of another suitable staging area.
This month would have made the organization's 8th annual parade.
