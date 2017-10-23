Baton Rouge dad follows instructions to put daughter in bed very closely

Photo:Williams Twitter

BATON ROUGE- Ashlie Nicole Williams said she had to leave the room to laugh after she saw how her daughter was tucked into bed.

Williams said in a interview with Buzzfeed News that she was doing dishes when Aaron Cade came home with their 2-year-old daughter London.

"He told me she was asleep so I told him to just put her in the bed and I'd wake her and bathe her later," Williams said.

Cade agreed and left the kitchen, according to Williams. When she was done with the dishes, Williams went to check on her daughter.

That's when Williams had discovered Cade had taken London straight out of the car and put her directly into bed without removing her from her car seat.

Williams said she couldn't be mad because Cade did "exactly" what she asked.