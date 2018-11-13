Baton Rouge creek realignment put on hold

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission deferred a decision Tuesday evening to straighten a major drainageway in the city-parish.

Baton Rouge-based company Willow Grove-North LLC wants to realign the creek as part of finishing its mixed-use development, the Grove. The project will be built on a special flood hazard area just east of the Mall of Louisiana near the intersection of Ward and Dawson creeks.

Metro Councilman Matt Watson said he requested the 30-day deferral on the project in his district so nearby residents have more time to understand it. He said the developer has agreed to use the time to that end.

The development has already been in the public process for a decade. State and federal regulators have approved the creek realignment.

Watson said developers will also increase Dawson Creek's drainage capacity at no charge to taxpayers. He said a similar change was made to Ward Creek years ago.