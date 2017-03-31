Baton Rouge contractor could help build border wall

BATON ROUGE- A civil contractor said Thursday he's on the short list to help build President Donald Trump's wall on the Mexican border.

James Larry Prudhomme, a Trump supporter, has run his company JL Investments in Baton Rouge for over a decade with a focus on commercial construction.

"I believe in the wall, I believe a country without a border is not a country at all," he said.

Trump's wall would reportedly span 2000 miles and cost billions of dollars. Prudhomme said it's still in the design phase, but work could begin by fall.

"Overall the project will employ tens of thousands of people, I feel it will take 3 to 4 years to finish," he said.

Prudhomme normally aims for a 15% profit margin in the private sector. He expects his margin will be up to 25% on the wall project, yet he thinks the work will be tedious.

"You have to abide by all the government rules and regulations," he said.

If selected, Prudhomme said he and his crew will work out of a mobile construction camp along the remote border. He said he will exclusively hire veterans.