Baton Rouge contractor accused of fraud once again

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge contractor, with prior arrests for contractor fraud, is accused of failing to perform agreed upon work after receiving $33,050 from a homeowner.

Police say Laroy Turnipseed Sr. received payment to perform repairs on a flood victim's home in November of 2016. Over a three-month period, the victim saw little work being done to the residence. The victim says Turnipseed stopped showing up to the house all together and stopped responding to the victims phone calls and emails by January of 2017.

Officers observed that the resident's floors had become bare, with unfinished concrete slabs, and that there were large openings in the victims walls with weeds growing inside.

Turnipseed is accused of misapplication of payments and residential contractor fraud.

Police say Turnipseed has previous arrests for simple criminal damaged to property and contractor fraud, as well as multiple felony thefts.