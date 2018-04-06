Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge community center hosts its first teen job fair
BATON ROUGE - Onesimo Roberts, a 17-year old-high school senior, is trying to get his first job.
"I'm growing up. I'm trying to prepare myself to become a real adult and to work in this world."
He came out to the Youth Job Fair held at the Jewel Newman Community Center in North Baton Rouge. There, more than a dozen companies conducted interviews on the spot.
"It gives me a better perspective of what the world really is," Roberts said.
This is the community center's first job fair for teenagers, and youngsters will soon be out of school for the summer.
"It's most important that we target the 15 to 19-year-olds. We want to catch them in their early adolescents so we can steer them in the right direction of life," job fair Organizer Ziera Hayes said.
It's not all that easy for teenagers to find summer jobs. The unemployment rate for teenagers is much higher than it is for adults, and many teens don't have any work experience.
But, Onesimo Roberts' name will soon be off that list. With a 4.0 GPA, he has job offers pouring in.
