Baton Rouge church hosts 'Blue Mass' for law enforcement

BATON ROUGE - A large showing of law enforcement was in attendance for Sunday morning mass at St. Gerard Catholic Church.

Men and women in uniform filled the pews, not there on call, but by invitation from the church for a "Blue Mass."

"You can never forget those who have sacrificed the ultimate sacrifice and serves everybody here, regardless of any color or any type of division that people want to make," District Attorney Hillar Moore said.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux was also in attendance for this special mass for first responders.

"It goes a long way just to letting everybody know that they are appreciated and it drives home the real reason we're here. We're here to serve," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said.

Congressman Garrett graves, on break from Washington, also came out to show his support.

Officials at St. Gerard say the Blue Mass is not only to show support for Law Enforcement, but to show that the community understands the risks they take every day.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie says the service is a step toward a more unified community.

"Our community has come a long way in the last 12 months. We still have a lot of healing to do, but it's services like these, when we interact with our community, that gives a sense that we are one and all part of the same community," Chief Carl Dabadie said.

At the end of the day, the Blue Mass let first responders know that this church is there for them and its doors are always open.

