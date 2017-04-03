Baton Rouge chiropractor convicted of tax fraud

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - A chiropractor is facing a potential prison sentence after pleading guilty to tax fraud.

US Attorney Corey Amundson announced Monday that 61-year-old Steven Angle pled guilty to three counts of fliling false tax returns and one count of endeavoring to interfere with the due administration of the Internal Revenue laws.

Angle owned and operated Chiropractic Nutrition Clinic in Baton Rouge for 20 years. Angle, who was primarily paid by health insurance companies and law firms for his services, filed false federal income tax returns from 2005-2009 and 2011-2013.

Amundson says Angle reported $26 in total income for the 2011 tax year and $0 in total income for the 2012 tax year. For the 2013 tax year, he reported $0 in total income when he had actually earned at least $108,000.

Angle faces a potential prison term and restitution order for his fraudulent tax filings.