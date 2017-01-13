77°
Baton Rouge chemical plant to experience intermittent flaring
BATON ROUGE - The ExxonMobil Baton Rouge chemical plant will experience intermittent flaring over the weekend.
A public affairs manager from ExxonMobil says the flares are a result of scheduled maintenance activities over the next couple days. Flares are primarily safety control devices intended to consume excess hydrocarbons during shutdown and start-up activities during maintenance work.
ExxonMobil has apologized for any inconveniences this may cause.
