Baton Rouge Blues Festival to continue as planned, rain or shine

BATON ROUGE - Organizers of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival say they plan for the event to rock on this weekend despite the potential for severe weather.

As of Friday afternoon, the show will go on as planned Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. A release says staff is monitoring the weather for Saturday and will provide updates as soon as decisions are made regarding any rain delay or location changes.

The festival is free to the public and will be held in and around Repentance Park and Galvez Plaza.

