Baton Rouge Blues Festival releases 2018 lineup

BATON ROUGE - The 24th annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival has announced its 2018 lineup.

The festival, put on by The Baton Rouge Blues Foundation, and presented by Smoke-free East Baton Rouge, will take place Saturday and Sunday, April 14 and 15, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., in and around Repentance Park and Galvez Plaza.

The family-friend festival is free to the public and will feature performers and local blues legends.

FULL LINEUP:

Mavis Staples

Kenny Neal & the Neal Family Band

The James Hunter Six

Samantha Fish

Chris Thomas King

Lazy Lester's Excello 45s featuring Sam Hogan, Bruce Lamb and Jo Monk

Marcia Ball

The Subdudes

Tyree Neal

Cowboy Stew Blues Review featuring Lil Buck Sinegal, CC Adcock, Steve Riley, Curley Taylor & Lee Allen Zeno

Flat Duo Jets

Jimmy "Duck" Holmes and the Dexateens

Erica Falls

Troy Turner

Quiana Lynell

Oscar "Harpo" Davis

JST DAVID

Sundanze Howie

Darcy Malone and the Tangle

MJ & The Redeemers

Bobby Powell

Harvey Knox

Water Seed

OMT

Terry "Harmonica" Bean

The Original Harlem Slim - Tito Deler

Sweet Southern Heat

Hezekiah & The Houserockers

Alex Abel

Baton Rouge Music Studios

Uncle Chess and Groove