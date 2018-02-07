Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Blues Festival releases 2018 lineup
BATON ROUGE - The 24th annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival has announced its 2018 lineup.
The festival, put on by The Baton Rouge Blues Foundation, and presented by Smoke-free East Baton Rouge, will take place Saturday and Sunday, April 14 and 15, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., in and around Repentance Park and Galvez Plaza.
The family-friend festival is free to the public and will feature performers and local blues legends.
FULL LINEUP:
Mavis Staples
Kenny Neal & the Neal Family Band
The James Hunter Six
Samantha Fish
Chris Thomas King
Lazy Lester's Excello 45s featuring Sam Hogan, Bruce Lamb and Jo Monk
Marcia Ball
The Subdudes
Tyree Neal
Cowboy Stew Blues Review featuring Lil Buck Sinegal, CC Adcock, Steve Riley, Curley Taylor & Lee Allen Zeno
Flat Duo Jets
Jimmy "Duck" Holmes and the Dexateens
Erica Falls
Troy Turner
Quiana Lynell
Oscar "Harpo" Davis
JST DAVID
Sundanze Howie
Darcy Malone and the Tangle
MJ & The Redeemers
Bobby Powell
Harvey Knox
Water Seed
OMT
Terry "Harmonica" Bean
The Original Harlem Slim - Tito Deler
Sweet Southern Heat
Hezekiah & The Houserockers
Alex Abel
Baton Rouge Music Studios
Uncle Chess and Groove
