Baton Rouge Blues Festival offers a little bit of everything to everyone

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Blues Festival kicked off the first day of the annual event on Saturday.

The festival is celebrating its 35th year, and Frank Vine has been to every one of them.

"I've been coming to it since the 80's when it used to be held in August," Vine said. "It's bigger, much larger crowds, and it used to just be one statge. Now it's two main ones and couple small ones."

It's not only the best blues artists in the state coming together, but also a place where locals can come out and support the art community. In the bustling vendor section, local artict Emily Annabelle Kor says festivals like this opens doors for the art community.

"This is my third year, it's been amazing watching the downtown area grow," Kor said. "A lot of the local artists come down and show their work."

Waynes Jones, a sketch artist for the past 40 years, agrees.

"That's why people are socializing, eating having fun, crafting, dancing, and that's nice for this city," Jones said.

Whether you enjoy music, dance, food, or socializing, everyone can find something to love here. And performing artist Jason Eldridge says it brings everyone together.

"Music has that effect on people, regardless of where they come from, who they are, etc... So the blues is an art form that speaks to that very sentiment," Eldridge said.

The festival will start back up again around noon on Sunday.