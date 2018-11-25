Baton Rouge Ballet sees change of venue after 27 years

BATON ROUGE - For 27 years, the Baton Rouge Ballet has been performing 'The Nutcracker' at the Raising Caine’s River Center Theatre, but this year theaters goers can expect to see something different.

For the next two years all productions by the company will now be held in the center's arena. Production organizers say the move is due to the theatre getting a major facelift.

Many people have been to the arena for events like Monster Jam or big concerts. Despite that fact, the production company wants people to know they can expect the same type of magic that continues to bring people in from all over the state.

For information on the Baton Rouge Ballet, click here.