Baton Rouge area school employees close to $500 payment

4 hours 26 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, October 06 2018 Oct 6, 2018 October 06, 2018 4:01 PM October 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - School employees in the Baton Rouge area are one step closer to getting an extra $500 dollars in an upcoming paycheck.
 
The Advocate reports the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board gave preliminary approval Thursday to give its roughly 5,000 full-time employees the extra money.
 
If it gets final approval later in October, the money will come in their last paycheck before Thanksgiving.
 
The money comes from a special fund to support employee salaries and benefits with a portion of a 1-cent sales tax earmarked for education.
 
Teacher unions and other advocates for school employees have for the past year urged the board to increase pay for school employees.

