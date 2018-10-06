Baton Rouge area school employees close to $500 payment

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - School employees in the Baton Rouge area are one step closer to getting an extra $500 dollars in an upcoming paycheck.



The Advocate reports the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board gave preliminary approval Thursday to give its roughly 5,000 full-time employees the extra money.



If it gets final approval later in October, the money will come in their last paycheck before Thanksgiving.



The money comes from a special fund to support employee salaries and benefits with a portion of a 1-cent sales tax earmarked for education.



Teacher unions and other advocates for school employees have for the past year urged the board to increase pay for school employees.