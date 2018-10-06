78°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge area school employees close to $500 payment
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - School employees in the Baton Rouge area are one step closer to getting an extra $500 dollars in an upcoming paycheck.
The Advocate reports the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board gave preliminary approval Thursday to give its roughly 5,000 full-time employees the extra money.
If it gets final approval later in October, the money will come in their last paycheck before Thanksgiving.
The money comes from a special fund to support employee salaries and benefits with a portion of a 1-cent sales tax earmarked for education.
Teacher unions and other advocates for school employees have for the past year urged the board to increase pay for school employees.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Seven years after his wife's death, Oscar Lozada was back in...
-
Mckinley High football team gifted new equipment
-
LSU amends Greek tailgate ban
-
Judge's decision pushed to next week in Prairieville daycare's legal battle
-
Local veteran gets the chance to visit Korean War Memorial in D.C.