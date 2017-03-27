69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Bathroom bill' to cost North Carolina $3.76B

5 hours 4 minutes 21 seconds ago March 27, 2017 Mar 27, 2017 Monday, March 27 2017 March 27, 2017 3:50 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.- The Associated Press has determined that North Carolina's law limiting LGBT protections will cost the state more than $3.76 billion in lost business over a dozen years.

That's despite Republican assurances that the "bathroom bill" isn't hurting the economy.

The tally includes state Commerce Department projections for several large companies that backed out of projects because of the law, as well as estimates for dozens of canceled sporting events, concerts and conventions.

Still, other measures show North Carolina has a healthy economy estimated at more than $500 billion a year. The federal government reported that North Carolina had one of the nation's fastest-growing economies months after the law passed.

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest has said news outlets are exaggerating economic harm done by the law.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days