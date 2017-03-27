69°
Bathroom bill cost North Carolina billions

30 minutes 24 seconds ago March 27, 2017 Mar 27, 2017 Monday, March 27 2017 March 27, 2017 3:50 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.- Despite Republican assurances that North Carolina's "bathroom bill" isn't hurting the economy, The Associated Press has determined that it'll cost the state more than $3.76 billion in lost business over a dozen years.

The law excludes gender identity and sexual orientation from statewide antidiscrimination protections, and requires transgender people to use restrooms at many public buildings based on their gender at birth.

Already the NCAA has avoided the state and some performers have canceled concerts.

