Baseball union boss endorses anthem protests

1 hour 10 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, September 25 2017 Sep 25, 2017 September 25, 2017 6:29 PM September 25, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
The head of major league baseball's players' union is endorsing athletes' right to protest during the national anthem.
  
Tony Clark, a former All-Star first baseman who is executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, has released a statement two days after Oakland Athletics rookie catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first MLB player to kneel during "The Star-Spangled Banner."
  
Clark says, "We will always respect and support all of our players' constitutional rights and freedom of expression."
  
Clark adds, "The hope inherent in the non-violent protests we are seeing is of a collective coming together to address the divisive and culturally destructive challenges that exist ... and that we are now seeing on display at the highest levels."

