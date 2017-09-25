Baseball union boss endorses anthem protests

The head of major league baseball's players' union is endorsing athletes' right to protest during the national anthem.

Tony Clark, a former All-Star first baseman who is executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, has released a statement two days after Oakland Athletics rookie catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first MLB player to kneel during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Clark says, "We will always respect and support all of our players' constitutional rights and freedom of expression."

Clark adds, "The hope inherent in the non-violent protests we are seeing is of a collective coming together to address the divisive and culturally destructive challenges that exist ... and that we are now seeing on display at the highest levels."