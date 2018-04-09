56°
Barricaded man dies in house fire after shooting at police

3 hours 7 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 April 09, 2018 6:45 AM April 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man who barricaded himself inside a home in New Orleans and then fired two shots at approaching police officers has been found dead after the residence caught fire.

Police spokesman Aaron Looney tells news outlets the man's cause of death wasn't immediately clear. Officers went to the home after two women reported that the man had barricaded himself inside early Sunday.

Police say the officers retreated and called for backup when the man fired at them. At that point, a fire could be seen coming from inside.

Firefighters staged themselves a block away for safety, but eventually were able to get inside and found the man dead. No one else was inside at the time.

