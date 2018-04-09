Latest Weather Blog
Barricaded man dies in house fire after shooting at police
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man who barricaded himself inside a home in New Orleans and then fired two shots at approaching police officers has been found dead after the residence caught fire.
Police spokesman Aaron Looney tells news outlets the man's cause of death wasn't immediately clear. Officers went to the home after two women reported that the man had barricaded himself inside early Sunday.
Police say the officers retreated and called for backup when the man fired at them. At that point, a fire could be seen coming from inside.
Firefighters staged themselves a block away for safety, but eventually were able to get inside and found the man dead. No one else was inside at the time.
Fire in Gentilly:Police tell us the man who set the house on fire is dead. No one else in the home. Police say he also suffered from a mental disorder. pic.twitter.com/w95pWygeL4— Caresse Jackman (@CaresseJ) April 8, 2018
