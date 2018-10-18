73°
Barking dog warns sleeping residents of overnight house fire in Central
CENTRAL - Crews were called to deal with a serious house fire in Central Thursday morning.
Authorities arrived on the scene on East Post Oak Court around 1 a.m. According to the Central Fire Department, the occupants were able to clear out of the home after their dog alerted them to the fire.
Two vehicles were destroyed in the blaze and the home sustained significant damage. No serious injuries were reported.
