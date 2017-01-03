Barge spills 500 gallons of diesel into Mississippi River

Image via Google Maps

RESERVE - A barge spilled about 500 gallons of diesel oil into the Mississippi River during a fuel transfer in Reserve, upstream from New Orleans.



United States Coast Guard Lt. Brian Dochtermann tells NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune that a fuel line burst while transferring diesel Monday evening.



The Coast Guard said in a statement that the barge is owned by Reserve-based company Custom Fuel Services, which began containing the spill shortly afterward. Dochtermann says the ES&H organization is handling the cleanup.



Dochtermann says the cause is under investigation, and it's too early to determine any environmental damage.



St. Charles Parish Emergency Coordinator Michael Tregre says the spill isn't expected to spread to Jefferson Parish.



