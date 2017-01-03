56°
Latest Weather Blog
Barge spills 500 gallons of diesel into Mississippi River
RESERVE - A barge spilled about 500 gallons of diesel oil into the Mississippi River during a fuel transfer in Reserve, upstream from New Orleans.
United States Coast Guard Lt. Brian Dochtermann tells NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune that a fuel line burst while transferring diesel Monday evening.
The Coast Guard said in a statement that the barge is owned by Reserve-based company Custom Fuel Services, which began containing the spill shortly afterward. Dochtermann says the ES&H organization is handling the cleanup.
Dochtermann says the cause is under investigation, and it's too early to determine any environmental damage.
St. Charles Parish Emergency Coordinator Michael Tregre says the spill isn't expected to spread to Jefferson Parish.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Clogged ditches, flooding streets in Walker subdivision creating problems
-
Residents on Burbank stuck in smelly sewage situation
-
Broome takes oath of office as Mayor-President
-
Officials urging the use of smoke detectors after two fire related deaths
-
Internal investigation underway into New Roads Police officer's actions