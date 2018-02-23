71°
Bare in the woods: Naked man fires gun, flees after crash

Friday, February 23 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man crashed his vehicle into another car, got out, stripped naked, fired a gun into the air and ran off into the woods in North Carolina.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets the unnamed driver was speeding down a major Wilmington street Thursday night when he crashed. Brewer says the man fired a gun four to five times into the air before fleeing into the nearby woods, but then returned and put his clothes back on.

No possible motive for this series of actions has been provided.

Deputies took the man into custody when he emerged from the woods. He’s been charged with going armed to the terror of the public, and additional charges are pending. No one was injured.

