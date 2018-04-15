49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bar fight leads to deadly shooting in Plaquemine, police searching for second suspect

13 hours 25 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 April 14, 2018 8:02 PM April 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

PLAQUEMINE - Officials are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one man early Saturday morning.

According to the Plaquemine Police Department, the shooting occurred on High School Street around 2:00 a.m. Police say the incident stemmed from a fight in a local bar. Bradford Louis lost his life to a gunshot wound after he was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say 24-year-old Jerry Henderson of Plaquemine is behind bars for his involvement in the crime. He is charged with principal to second-degree murder.

Police are asking for help in locating a second suspect, 26-year-old Dexter Renard Young of Plaquemine. He is wanted for second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plaquemine City Police Department at (225) 687-9273.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days