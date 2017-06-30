Bar at center of underage drinking sting has license pulled

BATON ROUGE – The liquor license for a popular bar was suspended, WBRZ has learned, as authorities investigate possible underage drinking and rowdy behavior around the establishment.

The license allowing Reggie's to serve beer and liquor was pulled. Reggie's, a Tigerland bar, was the focus of a sting by numerous agencies recently that resulted in nearly forty arrests – many of those arrested were under the drinking age.

WBRZ.com first reported details of the sting Wednesday. Police said there was an increase in underage activity at the bar on a night of heavily advertised drinking specials.

“During [the sting]… officers noticed an increase in the number of individuals under 18 years of age in the parking lot on Monday nights,” police said.

The area around the bar has also been the center of violent fights. In May, a fight was recorded showing as many as two dozen or more people brawling. People were seen knocked to the ground.



The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control commissioner will hold a hearing on July 5 to discuss the matter.



Reggie's may still be open, however alcohol can not be served at this time.

"We sincerely regret any alleged wrongdoing on our part that may have occurred," the bar's owner, Darren Adams, said in a statement. "...We have already begun to take all necessary corrective measures to ensure compliance with all local and state ordinances and regulations in the future."

"We look forward to continuing to serve our loyal customers and apologize for any inconvenience this situation has caused them."

