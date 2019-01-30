Bank teller accused of stealing personal information, selling it

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man working as a bank teller is accused of stealing personal information from victims and selling it for cash.

The first complaint was reported on January 1. According to arrest documents, two unknown suspects got the victim's account information and created a fake identification card. The suspects also cashed a cashier's check for $15,500 without permission.

On January 9, another victim said an unknown female had access to their personal information and created a fake identification card. The woman also took $3,000 from the victim's account.

Tuesday, authorities interviewed bank teller Damian Raby in reference to the thefts. Raby allegedly admitted that after completing the transactions, he wrote down the victims’ personal information. He then sold the information to unknown suspects in return for cash.