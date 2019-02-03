53°
Bank robbery suspect held after stripping, awaiting arrest

4 weeks 1 day 11 hours ago Friday, January 04 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo LA Times
SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are holding a man they say tried to rob a San Diego County bank, then told frightened customers to call 911, stripped to his underwear and awaited arrest.
  
Thirty-five-year-old Clint Gray was arrested Thursday at a Wells Fargo branch in Solana Beach. It's not known if he has an attorney.
  
Derek Stevenson tells the San Diego Union-Tribune that he was one of three customers inside the bank when the man entered shortly after the branch opened, shouted that it was a robbery and ordered everyone to the ground.
  
As staff and customers complied, the man told people to call 911, began stripping to his underwear, then sat in a chair near the front door until deputies arrived.
  
Authorities say the robber had no weapon and no cash was taken.

