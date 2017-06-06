Ban on paddling students with disabilities to become law

BATON ROUGE - Public school students with disabilities will be shielded from paddling and spanking for misbehavior, under a bill that received final passage from Louisiana lawmakers.



The corporal punishment prohibition measure by Rep. Franklin Foil, a Baton Rouge Republican, was sent to the governor with an 89-0 vote Tuesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards supports the bill as part of his legislative agenda and will sign it into law.



Passage of Foil's bill came after House lawmakers rejected a broader proposal banning all corporal punishment across school districts. Critics said local school boards should continue to make that decision on disciplinary methods for students without disabilities, not the state.



The state school boards association says 38 of Louisiana's 69 public school districts allow schools to use corporal punishment.